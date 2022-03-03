Ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8, 2022), ABP has announced a strategic partnership with Meat Business Women (MBW).

The development is part of the company’s strategy to grow, support and nurture the female talent within ABP and across the wider meat industry.

Founded in 2015, MBW is a global professional networking movement for progressive women working across the meat industry.

Their mission is to connect talented and dedicated professional women in every role within the meat industry, and to drive the transformation of the industry to attract and retain the best possible female talent.

ABP and Meat Business Women

As part of this partnership, ABP employees will be able to avail of the learnings from industry leaders, peers and development experts through the various events, networking opportunities and mentorship schemes that MBW provide.

Kevin Cahill, managing director of ABP Ireland said: “This partnership will support our commitment to growing and nurturing female talent across ABP.

“We want to ensure that everyone at ABP has the opportunity to ‘get on’ whilst also developing from both a personal and professional perspective.

“Working with Meat Business Women will help colleagues connect with and learn from a growing network of women working in the meat sector globally.”

Commenting on the partnership, Rebecca Fearo, Meat Business Women said: “The strategic support of ABP Ireland is a real endorsement for Meat Business Women, and we look forward to working closely with their team to proactively champion the sector.

“From the results of our global gender report, we know that access to networking and mentoring positively impacts women’s careers, so it’s extremely encouraging to see that ABP Ireland is backing the development of female talent and providing their team with the tools they need to succeed.”

Working with territory partners, Meat Business Women has a global membership and holds events across Ireland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.