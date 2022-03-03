Farmers have received communication this week from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), outlining a number of elements of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan that may impact their payments.

Among them is confirmation that from 2023, an ‘active farmer check‘ will take place annually to ensure that the recipient of scheme payments is the person who is actually farming the land.

And, full details of how the active farmer will be determined are also confirmed, with tillage farmers told that they may be requested to submit receipts for the likes of seed and fertiliser.

According to the letter sent this week, and seen by Agriland, the DAFM will check existing databases such as the Animal Identification Movement (AIM) system, as well as the sheep and goat census, for livestock-farmer details.

And once these farmers satisfy the minimum stocking level – 0.15 livestock units (LU) per hectare – they will be deemed active.

Other active farmers

For tillage farmers, the letter reads, the DAFM may look for copies of receipts in the farmer’s name for the likes of seed, fertiliser, and plant-protection products.

Farmers who do not have livestock or crops will be asked to indicate on their application how they actively farm – if they top fields, sell hay or silage, or plan to buy livestock in 2023.

The DAFM confirmed that it may seek additional information from some farmers where they will have to show how they are carrying out an agricultural activity on specific parcels of land.

E.g., the letter states, farmers may have to provide details if they are claiming commonage parcels but do not have suitable livestock to graze that commonage.

And the DAFM may carry out checks where claimed-for land parcels are a long distance away from the farm.

Farmers who may be at risk of failing the active-farmer check, based on DAFM records, will be written to in the first half of this year.

Land eligibility

The letter confirms much that has been reported previously such as, from January 1, 2023, the land eligibility rules will change to allow an eligible parcel contain features that are beneficial to the environment such as areas of scrub, or a grove of trees.

Where this area is less than 30% of the total area, the entire parcel will be eligible.

Suckler programme

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is expected to open in early 2023 and participating farmers must be part of – and remain for the duration – the Bord Bia sustainability schemes for beef and lamb.

The letter also reminds farmers that during year one of the SCEP – July 1, 2022 to June 2023 – 80% of calves born must be sired 4-star or 5-star on the maternal or terminal index.

“Farmers need to be mindful of this for the 2022 breeding season, whether that is by a stock bull and/or through artificial insemination,” according to the letter.

Agri-environment

The Agri-Environment Climate Measure (AECM), expected to open in quarter three of this year, will have a two-pronged approach: The general measure; and cooperative measure.

The latter will be available in specific areas, while the former will consist of three tiers.

The first steps for farmers to take in summer 2022, are to indicate their intention to apply – to their advisor – and for advisors to create a farm sustainability plan for the scheme.

Organic

The first tranche of the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is expected to open in quarter three of 2022, which will allow a contract start date of January 1, 2023.

The letter reminded farmers that new entrants can apply now for the organic scheme. Any new rates payable next year will also apply this year.

The closing date to apply in 2022 is April 8.