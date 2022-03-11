Escalating fuel costs may lead to lower quantity and quality of silage, it was heard at the inaugural meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee, which took place today (Friday, March 11).

The committee was formed earlier this week in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been tasked with preparing an industry response to the emerging input crisis.

During today’s meeting, which convened in Teagasc Moorepark in Co. Cork, and which was addressed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, an overview of the sectors was given by Teagasc, in terms of what is required to ensure that sufficient fodder is achieved for the year ahead.

In terms of the dairy sector, the meeting heard that current grass covers on dairy farms is quite good, at about 960kg/ha.

However, with a high percentage of cows now calved, the demand for that is starting to grow.

Teagasc said that the priority now is the application of nitrogen fertiliser for grass growth in March to April, when yields of more than 18kg/ha are realistic.

However, applying less nitrogen – due, for example, to high costs – will lead to a reduced area for silage and lower yield.

Teagasc advised that a minimum of 100kg nitrogen per hectare, which includes slurry, is a priority.

Current fodder situation

Livestock farms, the meeting heard, are well supplied with silage, on average, but farmers should be aiming for a target of 400kg dry matter (DM), or two bales per cow, in reserve.

However, 12% of beef farms and 8% of dairy farms have silage deficits. The failure to make a second cut of silage last year is a major contributor to shortages now.

Teagasc plans to complete a fodder survey in April and July.

These farms are facing problems in autumn if supply is tight.

Feed and supplementation

A major issue for dairy farmers is the price and availability of concentrate feed but fertiliser nitrogen continues to return more feed DM per unit cost than concentrate.

Relatively strong milk prices may delay changes to supplement rates and Teagasc is to prepare guidelines on cost-benefit ratio response to supplements fed at grass.

The availability of rations with adequate mineral inclusion at low feeding rates is important.

Marginal cows will have to be looked at as the typical cost of feeding marginal cow is set to increase by 40% in 2022, excluding overheads.

Crop-trading may be reduced but this should be avoided – contracts and costings are essential for whole-crop silage/break crop trading with growers, the meeting heard.

Finance on farms

In terms of finance and management on dairy farms, the meeting heard that merchant credit is currently an issue for farmers.

At a critically important time of year for fertiliser nitrogen and feed purchases, and as fuel cost and general input costs have significantly increased, this is problematic.

Cashflow issues at farm level may limit post-silage application of lime and capital project budgets/costs are rising extremely sharply.

The availability of quality labour is a critical issue on many farms, adding stress to already-stressed businesses, Teagasc said.

And it said that regular communication with farmers will be essential to promote better decision-making around fuel, feed and fertilizer.