The European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski has called on the G7 nations to join forces to help resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

The G7 countries are Canada; France; Germany; Italy; Japan; the UK; and the United States. Russia had been part of the grouping until it was excluded in 2014 following its takeover of Crimea.

Today (Friday, March 11), G7 agriculture ministers are holding a virtual meeting to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting impact on global food security.

Last year, Ukraine and Russia were responsible for around 30% of wheat exports worldwide.

The guest speaker at the meeting is the Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Roman Leshchenko. Participating in the Extraordinary #G7 Agriculture Ministers’ meeting.



In his address to today’s meeting, Commissioner Wojciechowski offered to host a bilateral call with Minister Leshchenko “to discuss the situation for Ukrainian farmers and agriculture on the ground”.

Yesterday, the European Council reaffirmed EU solidarity with Ukraine and its support for the country to join the European Union.

“The European Union is a family of nations founded on the principles of peace and sovereignty.

“The unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine is a violation of these principles, a violation of international law, and a violation of the fundamental rights of the Ukrainian people,” the commissioner stated.

Wojciechowski outlined that “unprecedented sanctions” had been put in place against Russia and these will be enhanced “with each passing week”.

“As you know, Ukraine has been known as the breadbasket of Europe and the implications of Russia’s reckless actions on food security are already being felt in Ukraine, Europe, and the wider world.

“We as the G7 must also join forces and help to resolve this crisis. We must do so in a rapid and decisive manner.

“We need to help Ukraine resume its valued place in the international agri-food system.

“We also need to ensure that the global agri-food system, still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, is not forced to endure another major systemic shock.

“If we do not act strongly and sufficiently, it will be our most vulnerable who will face the greatest suffering,” the commissioner continued.

Wojciechowski said that he hoped the statement which is due to be adopted by the G7 agriculture ministers today “will represent a first step on the path towards restoring peace for Ukraine”.