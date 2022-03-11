The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has officially given a positive opinion on the safety of Arla Foods Ingredients’ (AFIs’) protein hydrolysate – Peptigen IF-3080 – for use in infant formula.

This news follows on from EU regulations stating that the nutritional safety and suitability of all protein hydrolysates used in the manufacture of infant formula in the EU would need to be evaluated (as of February 22, 2022).

AFI’s protein hydrolysate is one of only a few milk-protein hydrolysate ingredients to have received a positive opinion from the EFSA. Those without a positive opinion will be removed from the market.

The European Commission is expected to include the ingredient in the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/2017 within the next 12 months.

This means that AFI’s ingredient will be approved for use in infant and follow-on milk formulas sold in the EU. AFI is, however, permitted to supply Peptigen IF-3080 to its EU customers for the development of infant formula brands in the interim.

Head of SBU Pediatric (sic), AFI, Anders Steen Jørgensen, said:

“We are delighted by this opinion, which supports our reputation for having the industry’s highest levels of quality, innovation and food safety.”

Infant-formula technology

AFI also announced recently that it would use its milk fractionation technology to develop organic milk formula at its plant in Denmark.

The patented method of producing infant formula allows scientists, nutritionists, and health professionals to select specific proteins from fresh milk for use in producing “organic, premium, customised infant formulas”.

AFI confirmed that it would offer the technology to companies producing infant formula, and that private-label options will be available as both finished formulas and base powders.

Speaking at the time, Henrik Andersen, CEO of AFI, said: