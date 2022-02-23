Arla Foods Ingredients (AFI) is set to use its milk technology to develop organic infant formula at its plant in Denmark.

In November 2021, AFI, a wholly owned subsidiary of European dairy company Arla Foods, unveiled its patented method, then called milk fractionation.

The company has confirmed that it has now renamed the technology as ‘ORIGIN by Arla Foods Ingredients’.

AFI stated that the technology will allow scientists, nutritionists and health professionals to create the next generation dairy products, through the selection of specific proteins from fresh milk using filtration technology.

Infant formula

AFI has confirmed that it will offer the technology to infant formula companies and will produce “organic, premium customised infant formulas” at its Arinco plant in Videbaek, Denmark.

The company explained that private label options will be available both as finished formulas and base powders. The formula already has EU and Chinese organic approvals.

“Organic products are leading growth in the global infant formula market and more than 15% of launches in the last three years have featured organic claims,” AFI added.

The company explained that given its access to “the largest organic milk pool in the world” it can ensure that infant formula manufacturers do not experience organic whey shortages.

Henrik Andersen, CEO of AFI, said: “As science-based innovators we are driven to invent and reinvent our processes to ensure we have the best possible products available and continue to lead the way in whey.

“Traditional cheesemaking demands significant quantities of organic raw milk to produce the volumes of whey needed to meet demand. Now that we’re not reliant on this, we can significantly increase production,” Anderson stated.

The company has outlined that it will continue its focus on the organic sector in 2022, with several projects in the pipeline.