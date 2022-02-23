Methane emissions from the energy sector are around 70% higher than official figures provided by national governments, according to a new report.

The International Energy Agency (IEA)’s Global Methane Tracker said that emissions from the energy sector are “on the rise again” and need “stronger policies and immediate action”.

The group said that its analysis underlines the urgent need for greater transparency, enhanced monitoring and stronger action to drive down emissions of the potent greenhouse gas (GHG).

The COP26 Climate Change Conference saw participating countries, including the United States, agree to reduce methane emissions from human activities – including agriculture, the energy sector and other sources – by 30% by 2030.

However, some of the world’s top emitters: China, Russia, Iran and India were not part of the agreement.

Energy sector emissions

According to the IEA, methane is responsible for around 30% of the increase in global temperatures since the industrial revolution.

It noted that the gas dissipates faster than carbon dioxide (CO2) but is a “much more powerful” GHG during its short lifespan.

The IEA said that this means “cutting methane emissions would have a rapid effect on limiting global warming”.

The report stated that “the energy sector accounts for around 40% of methane emissions from human activity”. Emissions from the sector increased by just under 5% last year.

“At today’s elevated natural gas prices, nearly all of the methane emissions from oil and gas operations worldwide could be avoided at no net cost.

“A vital part of those efforts is transparency on the size and location of the emissions, which is why the massive underreporting revealed by our Global Methane Tracker is so alarming,” Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said.

During 2021, satellites detected significant issues in Texas, Turkmenistan and central Asia. However, the technology does not currently provide measurements for the main oil and gas producing areas of Russia, equatorial regions or offshore energy operations.

“Uncertainty over emissions levels is no reason to delay action on methane. Major reductions can be achieved with known technologies and with tried and tested policies that have been proven to work effectively,” the report stated.

“If all methane leaks from fossil fuel operations in 2021 had been captured and sold, then natural gas markets would have been supplied with an additional 180 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

“That is equivalent to all the gas used in Europe’s power sector and more than enough to ease today’s market tightness,” the IEA remarked.