A man is in critical condition at Tallaght University Hospital after being shot on a cattle farm today (Tuesday, February 22).

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Hazel Grove at around 1:00p.m, where a man in his 30s was treated by paramedics for a reported head wound, before being rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

A man in his early 50s was arrested and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

It’s believed a dog was also shot during the incident.

Gardaí have preserved the scene so a technical examination can take place. Detectives leading the probe do not believe that the shooting is linked to organised crime at this stage.

Cattle farm owner is ‘thoroughly decent’

Independent councillor for south Dublin, Allan Edge knows the farmer who owns the land.

He told Agriland:

“He is a thoroughly decent man, salt of the earth, and whatever has happened and whatever is unfolding is tragic, and will no doubt have a devastating impact.

“We just need to await more details from the investigation, but I hope that anyone injured pulls through and my thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Garda investigation

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a serious shooting incident that occurred at a premises in the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght, Co. Dublin this afternoon.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene just after 1:00p.m.

“A man, aged in his 30s received an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“A man, aged in his early 50s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who may have been the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.