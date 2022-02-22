Moving between jobs can eat up a surprising amount of time when implements are slow in folding.

Kuhn has addressed this issue with a redesign of its latest tedder which, even at 13m in width, is ready for transport in 20-25 seconds.

This is half the time taken by its predecessor and is due to a new single movement folding mechanism which works directly off a tractor spool with no control box or electric sensors involved.

Transport and storage is also improved thanks to a reduction in length to 6m and the provision of a reversible drawbar which allows it to be hitched to a greater variety of tractors.

Comprehensive revamp

Known as the GF 13003 T, it replaces the outgoing GF 1301, and offers operators an improved tedder with new rotors and tines in addition to fast folding.

Kuhn claims that it has concentrated on saving time and extending the life of the machine with this overhaul.

The new machine still has 12 rotors, but these have been upgraded to reduce wear and they are mounted so as to also reduce soil contamination, according to Kuhn.

Stronger tines

The tedder has been equipped with new tines which have a diameter of 10mm. The springs have also been upgraded from 70mm to 80mm. The new Kuhn 13m tedder is said to feature improved contour follow characteristics

This wider tine, with a larger and stronger spring, is said to make the GF 13003 T more resilient than the previous model and is expected to double the life of the tines.

An anti-loss function on the tine is now a standard feature and offers the ability to set the tine height hydraulically. New wheels, which help operators calibrate the tedder to the ground conditions, are said to improve adaption to contours.

In use, the weight of the chassis is supported by the large transport wheels, while the small diameter rotors are suspended separately, enabling each rotor to follow the shape of the ground.

By avoiding engagement with the soil crop, contamination is reduced and it further helps extend tine life as tip wear is less severe.