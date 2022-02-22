Irish pharmaceutical company, United Drug, is switching to biomethane in its bid to become more sustainable and, ultimately, carbon neutral by 2030.

The biomethane gas is supplied by Flogas Enterprise and sourced from Green Generation in Cush, Co. Kildare, the company confirmed.

Green Generation, which produces the gas at its anaerobic digestion facility – converting agricultural and food waste to renewable energy – will initially supply 10% of United Drug’s total gas requirement for a period of about a year.

That is set to increase, incrementally, over the coming years.

CEO of United Drug, Paul Reilly, said that the switch to this renewable fuel will enable the business to become more sustainable as it replaces its existing energy sources with more environmentally friendly alternatives.

He said the focus is on the sole use of electricity from renewable energy sources.

“It also reflects our values and desire to do our part in the community to lead the way in responding to climate change,” he said.

Commercial director for Flogas Enterprise, Barry Murphy said:

“We see a growing demand for this in Ireland and believe that it will play a crucial part both in powering Ireland’s future and in helping companies make the transition to renewable power.”

According to Flogas Enterprise, gas prices rose by about 350% in 2021 and this has put a focus on the strategic importance of developing indigenous gas supplies in Ireland.