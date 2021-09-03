The European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development has outlined key aims of the new EU Forest Strategy which was launched earlier this year.

Speaking at a meeting of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said the strategy aims for “secure, growing, healthy and resilient forests in the EU for decades to come”.

“Forests are considered paramount for the achievement of EU climate neutrality by 2050 and for preserving biodiversity. Forests are also considered paramount to preserving lively and prosperous rural areas,” according to the commissioner.

“The new Forest Strategy provides the framework for forests to deliver on their roles.”

Commissioner Wojciechowski argued that the strategy “shows how increased climate and biodiversity ambitions can go hand in hand with economic prosperity”.

He told MEPs: “Sustainable forest management in the key concept at the core of the strategy. The commission will [also] identify other indicators…that are most relevant to our shared biodiversity and climate objectives.”

Developing a bioeconomy based on forest products is also a key aim of the strategy, the commissioner noted.

“The promotion of a strong forest-based bioeconomy is also central to the new strategy. It is important not just for the decarbonisation of our economy, but also for keeping our rural areas lively and prosperous.”



“The strategy seeks to better integrate foresters in the bioeconomy’s supply chain by facilitating access to public support measures and developing new financial incentives mechanisms,” he highlighted.

Commissioner Wojciechowski said that wood products would be supported as a substitute material, especially in the construction industry.

Also, non-wood products and uses of forests would also be supported to diversify local economies and job opportunities.

“The strategy calls on member states to set up new payment schemes under the Common Agricultural Policy [CAP] for the provision of eco-system services.”



“Forest owners and managers should be remunerated not only for cutting down trees but also for maintaining a rich and healthy forest eco-system,” the commissioner argued.

He continued: “The commission will also soon develop a carbon farming initiative that will aim to provide a new source of income to foresters and cover non-productive investments for environment and climate related objectives.

“The commission will strive to increase the uptake of rural development funds for the purpose of the new forest strategy,” Commissioner Wojciechowski added.

