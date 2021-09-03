A group of 36 calves which had been reported stolen a month ago were returned to their owner this week.

The group – comprising 19 Friesian heifer calves and 17 Aberdeen Angus calves, both male and female – went missing from a field in Kilkenny last month.

The animals are believed to have been taken from a field beside the yard of an out-farm located in the Three Castles area of the county, not far from Kilkenny town, on Friday morning (August 6).

However, they were returned to a field close to the one they disappeared from last Tuesday (August 31).

Speaking to Agriland, owner of the calves David Millea said:

“They are back, only since Tuesday. They came back the same way they went – we don’t know. They were left back in a neighbour’s field, just up the road.

They definitely weren’t locked in a shed; they weren’t mistreated. They were getting meal with me but weren’t getting meal since – but they’re grand.

“It was like Christmas morning! They’re all back; I have them kept on their own.

Thanking local members of An Garda Síochána for their work, the farmer also paid tribute to agri media coverage, local radio station KCLR and social media for raising awareness.

“They all played a part in getting them back,” he said.

“It seems to be the only way. I’ve heard about a previous occasion in Laois, the same thing; they were returned because of social media and becoming too hot to handle.

“It looks like it’s after working again; hopefully it’ll deter lads from doing it,” David concluded.

