Veterinary medicine not authorised for use in the UK have been seized at Heathrow Airport.

The veterinary medicines were imported with an animal into Heathrow Airport.

An animal health officer identified and detained the products, which were subsequently seized by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

The animal was destined for residential premises in West Yorkshire and had been shipped from Australia.

The parcel contained 50 x Gabapentin Apotex 400mg capsules.

A statement by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate said: “This product was intended for use in a dog and is not an authorised veterinary medicine in the UK and had not been prescribed by a UK vet for use in the animal.

“The medicine was seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.”

