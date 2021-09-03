The buzz and excitement in the sheep industry for the last 12-16 months, but particularly since the turn of the year, has been long overdue.

After years of poor prices and generally poor returns, the tide has turned for the better, and with consistently strong factory prices seen for lambs throughout the course of 2021, it was thought that breeding sales would follow suit.

However, this hasn’t been the case entirely. Now, don’t get me wrong, prices for breeding sheep haven’t fallen off a cliff or are a whole lot worse than 2020, but some special breeding sales organised by groups haven’t hit expectations.

Breeding sales got off to a flyer around the beginning of August, but over the last two weeks or so they have eased back.

Those involved in special sheep breeding groups have reported the trade as steady and much the same as 2020 – while others have called the trade to be easier by €5-15/head for ewe lambs and hoggets.

Then, from speaking to mart managers, they have been making similar comments, with many citing plainer-quality and lighter breeding sheep as a tough sell these last few weeks.

Elseways, other special sheep breeding groups and societies have had record-breaking sales so it’s not all negative – far from it. And marts have also witnessed some fantastic sales of breeding sheep and still continue to see strong prices for quality breeding sheep.

It could be just a case where the bar was set too high and we expected more than we should have. There are still plenty of breeding sales to come yet.

It will be interesting to see how they pan out, as it has been a surprise to many that some sales haven’t kicked on from last year as expected, and haven’t come in line with the strong factory prices seen this year.

