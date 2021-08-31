The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association held its second sale on Saturday (August 28) which saw prices hit a high of €300/head.

The association’s first sale – held over two weeks back – caught the attention of many, as hogget ewes sold up to a tops of €450/head.

Saturday’s sale didn’t quite reach those heights but still, a great trade was seen, which saw prices reach an impressive €300/head, again for hogget ewes.

Looking at the trade, hogget ewes sold from €180/head up to €300/head – with a 75% clearance rate seen for the 860 hoggets on offer.

Over half of the hoggets on offer sold from €210/head up to €280/head – with the first prize winners going on to make €300/head.

Advertisement

Hogget ewe prizewinners:

1st: John Eagers, Ballynattin, went to sell his hogget for €300/head;

2nd: Tomas McCarthy, Knocksquire, went on to sell his hoggets for €280/head;

3rd: Seamus O’Kelly, Ballytiglea, went on to sell his hoggets for €270/head.

1st prize winners

2nd prize winners

3rd prize winners

Ewe lambs hit €200/head at Borris

Moving onto the ewe lambs, an entry of 650 head was seen. Prices ranged from €100/head up to €200/head, with 85% of lambs finding new homes. Most of the lambs on offer sold for €130-185/head.

It was a memorable day out for John Eagers, who won first prize for both his pen of hogget ewes and ewe lambs.

Ewe lamb prizewinners:

1st: John Eagers, Ballynattin, went on to sell his ewe lambs for €200/head;

2nd: Jim Lennon, Ballytiglea, went on to sell his ewe lambs for €165/head;

3rd: Brendan Fitzpatrick, Drummond, went on to sell his ewe lambs for €190/head.

John Eagers with his first prize winning ewe lambs that sold for €200/head

A small offering of two and three-year-old ewes were at Borris on Saturday, which saw prices reach €190/head for the first prize winners.

Download Our Free App