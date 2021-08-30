Members of An Garda Síochána have begun investigations into the death of a sheep which was killed “by blunt force trauma to the animal’s head”.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Moyglass area of Co. Tipperary on Saturday evening (August 28), according to local Gardaí.

In an appeal for information in relation to the incident, Gardaí based in Co. Tipperary said:

“Fethard Gardai are investigating a disturbing incident which occurred last evening the 28/8/2021 in the Moyglass area of Clonmel District.

“A sheep was found dead by its owner with blunt force trauma to the animal’s head.

“Gardaí are issuing an appeal for any witnesses or persons with CCTV / dashcam footage to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on; 052-6177640,” the Garda appeal concluded.

Advertisement

Meanwhile an appeal for information has been launched after a trailer and cement mixer was stolen from a yard in Bunclody, Co. Wexford.

The appeal has been made by Handcrafted Frames in Enniscorthy, who said that the items are of sentimental value to the family.

The trailer in question (pictured) is a single-axle blue handmade trailer. The cement mixer is described as an older style petrol cement mixer with orange handles.

Handcrafted Frames has offered a reward to get the stolen items back.

Anyone with information should contact Bunclody Garda Station or Handcrafted Frames.

Download Our Free App