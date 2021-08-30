The weather will remain largely dry until the weekend, with light winds and temperatures at about average for this time of year, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Monday, August 30) will be rather cloudy and mostly dry, apart from isolated patches of drizzle. It will brighten up in places this evening with some sunny spells developing later.

Highest temperatures will be 17° to 19° in the north and east and 19° to 21° in the south and west, with a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

Tonight will be a largely dry night with a mix of cloud and limited clear spells. It will become misty in places overnight with localised patches of fog forming. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 11° with east to northeast winds, falling light.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 31) will be mainly dry with variable cloud cover. There will be sunny spells, the best of which will be across Connacht and Ulster. There is a chance of a little drizzle at times locally. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20° ranging east to west, with a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

Tomorrow night will be dry with long clear spells. Cloud will increase at times in some areas. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° with a light northeast breeze.

Wednesday (September 1) will be a dry day overall. Cloud will build during the day with some bright or sunny intervals. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 20° or 21°, warmest in Ulster, with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Wednesday night will be a largely clear and dry night. Some mist or fog patches will develop as winds fall light, becoming calm in parts. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 12°.

Thursday (September 2) will be generally dry again, with just isolated drizzle patches. There will be variable cloud cover, with some sunny spells at times. Highest temperatures should be 16° to 20°, coolest along the Irish Sea coast with light easterly winds.

Thursday night will continue dry with clear weather to start. However, pockets of fog will develop towards dawn in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of will be 7° to 11°.

Friday (September 3) will be mostly cloudy and staying dry in many places but well scattered light showers will likely occur. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 19° with light southeast winds.

The outlook for the weekend at present is that it will be more unsettled, with more prolonged spells of rain.

