A Camross, Co. Laois drystock farmer has donated a bullock to be sold at Roscrea Mart shortly, to raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland Laois branch’s ‘Field of Dreams’ initiative.

Paul Ryan plans to sell the bullock in the coming weeks and is appealing for support for the auction as well as general donations.

The project aims to build a centre of excellence, a training hub and an allotment area in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, with the eventual plan being to create independent living spaces for people with intellectual disabilities at the property.

Michael Gorman, chairman of Down Syndrome Ireland, Laois branch, expressed thanks to Paul for his kind gesture which he said would help vulnerable family members.

“We have applied for Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) funding but need to raise a good deal of money ourselves. It is an ambitious project and our lead funding partner applicant is Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB),” said Michael.

“The project is designed to be done in stages to make it viable and usable as soon as possible. We want to be well on the way within a three-year period, funding permitting. Initially, we hope to raise €100,000.00 for the first part of the project.

“This fundraiser is one of many we hope to see run on behalf of our branch ‘Field of Dreams’ and its members with intellectual difficulties going forward.

“Currently, most of our adult population are in day service provision, with no real life plan leading to employment training, independence, either financial or social; or indeed employment itself.”

Advertisement

‘Cradle to Grave’ philosophy

“This project is vital to our ‘Cradle to Grave’ philosophy whereby our members can have full life experiences, similar to their mainstream counterparts, including independent living and financial independence where possible,” Michael continued.

“This, in turn, will lead to improved mental health and well-being for our members in their daily lives, which will relieve pressure on the family unit as a result.

“There is a proposed affordable living housing project to run alongside the ‘Field of Dreams’ project, which could lead to independent living for a number of our members also,” Michael said.

“Due to the lack of services and supports from the HSE etc. we supply heavily rebated vital services to our members including physiotherapy; occupational therapy; speech and language therapy; chiropody; counselling services; swimming; and many social events throughout the year to our family members,” he said.

Paul is looking for sponsorship for this fundraiser from any businesses, and/or Individuals around the county and beyond. People may also donate through the gofundme page. If there are any other farmers who would like to fundraise in this way, Paul would be happy to give advice.

Several individuals and businesses have already donated to this fundraiser and we thank them all for their generous support, said Michael.

Paul said that he has a cousin with Down Syndrome and was aware that many fundraisers have been held to assist the Down Syndrome Ireland Laois branch over the years.

“Michael and all involved do great work,” he said.

Download Our Free App