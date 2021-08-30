Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is an issue that is receiving growing attention and could have a detrimental effect on the effectiveness of antibiotics in the future if not addressed.

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) in the UK has recently drawn attention to the matter and offered farmers practical advice on ways to reduce antibiotic usage on their farms.

‘Antimicrobial’ is the general term for all drugs which aim to kill harmful microbes. Antibiotics are the best known of these drugs, but there are others, such as antivirals, antimalarial drugs and antifungals.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) arises when some of the micro-organisms that cause infection adapt to survive exposure to a medicine that would normally kill them or stop their growth.

This can lead to the development of micro-organisms which can no longer be treated successfully with the range of antimicrobials currently available.

Agriculture has a key role to play in reducing the amount of antimicrobials used to reduce resistance.

The best way to reduce AMR is by using antibiotics and anthelmintics correctly and only when necessary.

Some of the most practical ways to reduce antimicrobial use on farms are as follows:

Prevent or reduce disease incidents on farms by developing an animal health plan in conjunction with the farm’s vet.

A good animal-health plan includes routine preventative treatments such as livestock vaccination and correct administration of dosing amounts when worming.

Good biosecurity on your farm should always be kept in mind. When buying-in animals, farmers should be aware of the disease status of the animals in the herd/flock from which they came from.

When an animal begins to show the first signs of illness, they should be isolated to prevent the spread of disease/bacteria/viruses from other stock.

Power washing and disinfecting trailers and sheds should be carried out when necessary.

Yards, buildings and equipment should be cleaned and disinfected once livestock have been through them.

When disinfecting, farmers should use a department-approved disinfectant on their farms.

Particular attention should be given to ensuring that suspected disease is accurately diagnosed and appropriately treated, as antibiotics will not be the answer for all conditions.

When using medications, farmers should follow the advice given by their vets when using any antibiotics/anthelmintics.

If an animal recovers after a few treatments, the full course should still be completed.

Prior to slaughter of livestock, farmers should ensure the appropriate withdrawal period is adhered to.

Medicine records detailing the purchase and usage of medicines administered should be kept and maintained.

Before using HP CIA’s (Highest Priority Critically Important Antibiotics), farmers must consult with their vet.

HP CIA’s – such as ’Marbocyl, Cobactan, Baytril, Excenel – are also known as ‘last resort antibiotics’.