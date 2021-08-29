The Mayo Mule and Greyface Group’s premier show and sale took place last weekend over two days on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21.

According to the Mayo Mule and Greyface Group, a good steady trade for both hoggets and lambs was seen on both days.

However, when compared to last year’s sale, prices were back. Lambs averaged €10 down on last year’s sale, while hoggets were back €5 on average on the same sale last year.

The group added that customers were delighted with the quality of lambs and hoggets on display and were pleased after the sales that they got value for money on the day.

Looking at the trade, the vast majority of ewe lambs sold from €130/head up to €150/head on the day.

While the majority of hogget ewes made from between €160/head and €185/head.

Online trading played a big role on both days, with almost 25% of the sheep on offer over the two days being sold online.

Sheep were sold to 19 different counties throughout Ireland which include as far away as Carlow and Wicklow, with all sheep being delivered on-farm to their new owners by Monday evening (August 23).

The group wished to thank Eamon Monaghan, Shane McGreal and Colm O’Malley for doing a very professional job delivering the sheep to their new homes, and to customers new and old for making the sale the success it was.

