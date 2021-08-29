Dromore dairy farm ‘Brookvale Farm’ has joined the line-up for this year’s Armagh Food and Cider Weekend.

Richard and Pamela, part of the Lilburn family who run Brookvale, will host two special events to celebrate its contribution to the region’s thriving food and drink sector.

Brookvale Farm sells its milk directly to businesses and also the public, through its on-farm vending machine.

Armagh Food and Cider Weekend

Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the Armagh Food and Cider Weekend is supported by Tourism Northern Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The event at Brookvale Farm will feature other local food producers and will take place at 7:00p.m on Thursday, September 9, followed by a breakfast tour on Sunday morning (September 12).

On the day, guests can sample artisan local cheese from expert Nicole Stronge and sample delicious ice cream brought to you by Taboo founder Brett McKinney. Every guest attending will also get a Brookvale Farm milkshake of their choice, made with milk fresh from the farm.

Richard Lilburn said: “We’re deeply proud of our 100-year history and rich heritage at Brookvale Farm where we put food provenance and quality at the heart of everything we do. It’s why we are delighted to be involved in this year’s Armagh Food & Cider Weekend, which itself also has grown an international reputation for success.

“With plenty to tempt the tastebuds and plenty going on, we can’t wait to welcome everyone here.”

Following a guided tour of the farm hosted by Richard’s wife Pamela, which is designed to showcase every stage of the milking process and the farm’s innovation methods, guests will be joined by artisan cheesemaker Nicole Stronge who will showcase the wide variety of cheeses she produces using the farm’s milk and explain the best accompaniment for each.

Taboo founder Brett McKinney also joins the fantastic foodie line-up to discuss the company’s fresh push into ice cream and how the fast-growing firm came to choose Brookvale as its number one milk supplier.

Tickets for the adult-only evening event are priced at £17.50/person and can be booked online on the event’s website.

