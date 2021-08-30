Winter preparation of animals’ housing is not a job most farmers enjoy completing, mainly because it means that animals will be housed soon.

The housed period is fast approaching on farms and now is a relatively quiet time of year for most spring-calving herds.

Similarly, it is quiet on most autumn-calving herds where the calving season has not kicked off yet.

Winter preparation

This time of year gives farmers a good opportunity to prepare the environment in which your cows will spend the housed period.

Good hygiene standards should be maintained throughout the year within the milking parlour and cubicle sheds to prevent the spread of mastitis.

You should complete as assessment of the sheds in which cows will be housed and make a list of repairs/upgrades that may be required.

Dampness entering the shed through a hole in the roof can make it more difficult to keep cubicles clean, which can increase mastitis cases from the dry period.

Checklist

Animal Health Ireland (AHI) have developed a checklist to help get the sheds winter ready: