The weather is set to turn warmer over the coming days, but outbreaks of rain will occur in places also.

Today (Friday, September 3) will start off cloudy with mist and fog clearing. Occasional sunny spells will develop through the day, the best of which will be in the northeast. It will be mainly dry with the chance of a few light passing showers.

Highest temperatures today will be 16° to 19° in light to moderate east or southeast winds.

Tonight will be largely dry with some clear spells but there may be a few patches of mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light southeast or variable breezes.

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 4) will see a largely dry start with sunny spells. Light showers will develop through the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 18° to 21° in light south or southeast winds.

Saturday night will be generally dry at first but rain will develop in the southwest later in the night. Southeast winds will freshen as a change in weather conditions brings milder air over the country from the south. Overnight temperatures are not expected to fall below 13° or 14°.

Advertisement

Sunday (September 5) will see outbreak of rain push up over the western half of the country in the morning, extending across much of the country through the afternoon, although parts of the south and southeast may stay dry. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 20° or 21° in light to moderate southerly winds.

On Sunday night, outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards overnight followed by isolated showers. It will continue cloudy and quite humid overnight with temperatures not expected to fall below 15°.

It will be generally cloudy on Monday morning (September 6) with scattered showers across the north of the country. It will brighten up through the afternoon and become mostly dry. It will also feel warm, with highest temperatures of 20° to 23°.

Monday night will be dry overnight except for isolated showers skirting the northwest coast. Mist and fog patches will develop elsewhere overnight. It will be humid, with temperatures not falling below 15° or 16° at night. Winds will be light southeasterly.

Current indications suggest this warmer weather will stay with us through to midweek next week with warm nights too. There will be rain at times but some sunny spells also.

Related Stories: August had lower rainfall and higher temperature averages

Download Our Free App