The majority of rainfall totals across the country were below average in August, along with nearly all mean temperatures being above average for the month.

In its climate statement for August, Met Éireann said that overall, the month was mild and changeable.

Overview

The first week of August was showery with low pressure, followed by heavy and thundery downpours in the week that followed, the national forecaster said.

There were some heavy rainfalls in places, which were especially widespread on August 20 and 21 but, in general, rainfall amounts stayed relatively low.

It became mostly dry and settled from August 22 up to the end of the month.

There was a lot of warm, sunny weather enjoyed from August 23 to 28, especially in the west Met Éireann noted, but as the high pressure moved slightly to the northwest of Ireland towards the end of the month, cloud, mist and night-time fog become more prevalent.

Rainfall below average in the south and east

Rainfall was below average in the south and east, but above average in the northwest.

The percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 54% (monthly rainfall total of 47.9mm) at Sherkin Island, Co. Cork, to 173% (the month’s highest monthly rainfall total of 176.1mm) at Markree, Co. Sligo.

Monthly rainfall totals for the month were lowest at Casement Aerodrome, Co. Dublin, with 47.3mm.

The highest daily rainfall total was 71.1mm at Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, on Thursday, August 5 (its highest daily value for August on record).

The number of rain days ranged from 11 days at Oak Park, Co. Carlow, to 23 days at Sherkin Island, Co. Cork.

The number of wet days ranged from eight days at Roche’s Point, Co. Cork, to 17 days at Markree, Co. Sligo.

Temperature above average in most places

The temperature was above average in most places, and it was warmest in the northwest of the country.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 14.4° at Malin Head, Co. Donegal, to 16.4° at Newport, Co. Mayo.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Athenry, Co. Galway on Thursday, August 26, with a temperature of 26.3° (its highest max temperature for August since 1976).

Both the month’s lowest air and grass minimum temperature were recorded on Monday, August 2, at Mountdillon, Co. Roscommon.

Monthly sunshine totals were lowest at Gurteen, Co. Tipperary, with 112.6 hours. The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 13.4 hours at Belmullet, Co. Mayo on Tuesday, August 24.

