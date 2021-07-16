A new European (EU) Forest Strategy was launched today that will contribute to the 55% reduction target of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and, among other things, would see forestry owners incentivised for their contributions to the environment.

The strategy, a flagship initiative of the European Green Deal, foresees the development of payment schemes to forest owners and managers for providing alternative ecosystems services.

One example of this would involve forest owners keeping parts of their forests intact.

The new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and other measures, will provide an opportunity for more targeted support to foresters and to the sustainable development of forests, the European Commission explained.

And a new governance structure for forests will facilitate discussions on the future of forests in the EU.

The strategy is a positive step for EU forests and forestry owners, generally speaking.

But with Ireland’s forestry sector currently in crisis and forest-owning farmers staging a protest this week, one European commissioner advised that ‘extensive communication is required with Irish forest owners’.

When asked how Ireland can align itself with the aims of this new EU Forest Strategy while its forestry sector experiences a crisis of confidence, and otherwise, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius said:

“Each member’s case is individual and it is very important for Ireland to define, and have a clear strategy of how its forests will be taken care of and managed in the upcoming years, and that can only be done with extensive consultation with forestry owners.

Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius

“Our strategy fully respects private ownership but what we want is a change in opportunities that can be offered [through certain schemes to forest owners]. We want to encourage the protection of ecosystems and protection of forests but farmers and forest owners would be incentivised for that.

“Of course, that will depend on the ecosystem, on the biodiversity of the forest, on the value of the forest but it can be a way forward in solving the conflict in Ireland.”

Also commenting, EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, said:

“60% of European forests are owned by private people, many are farmers. Under the CAP – especially the second pillar – member states agreed that a minimum of 35% should be dedicated to programmes for environment, climate and protection of forests and member states are encouraged to use this instalment.”

Incentives for forestry owners

The strategy outlines a number of incentives for forest owners that would help improve the quantity and quality of our forests.

Crucially, it acknowledges the role of private forest owners, many of whom, the strategy noted, depend on forests directly for their livelihoods, and who are never, or rarely, rewarded for providing ecosystem services.

“Forest owners and managers need drivers and financial incentives to be able to provide, in addition to wood and non-wood materials and products, also ecosystem services through forest protection and restoration and to increase the resilience of their forests through the adoption of most climate and biodiversity friendly forest-management practices.

“This is particularly important in parts of Europe that have been hit by climate change earlier and harder than anticipated and where rural areas have suffered from the loss of income, livelihoods and even lives due to forest disasters.

“Good examples on public and private payment schemes for ecosystem services exist (e.g. on protection of drinking water, carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation).”

CAP

While there has previously been a low uptake of CAP forestry measures (2014-2020), the new CAP offers increased flexibility to design forest-related projects and the Europan Commission has recommended member states to consider forests and the forestry sector in their CAP strategic plans.

Recommendations are mainly aimed at fostering sustainable forest management and sustainable re- and afforestation; enhancing multi-functionality and the role of forests as carbon sinks; protecting forests and restoring forest ecosystems to reach good condition of habitats and species; building forest resilience to climate change; and enhancing the socio-economic development of rural areas.