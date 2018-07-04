Closing date is near – Who would you nominate for these farming awards?

The closing date for ‘the Talamh Awards’ nominations is fast approaching. These accolades are designed to recognise success in Irish agriculture and the wider rural sector.

The awards are presented in partnership with the Royal Dublin Society (RDS). According to the organisers, they are “structured around key areas of Irish farming and rural enterprise, with a particular focus on sustainability”.

The closing date for nominations is Tuesday, July 17.

Categories

There are nine different categories available for eligible people to enter into.

Advertisement Young Agri-Scientist Award;

Sustainable Farming Award;

National Agriculture Achievement Award;

Innovation/Technology Award;

Emerging Business Award;

Product of the Year Award;

Agri-tourism Award;

Local Hero Award;

Ceres Award.

Winners will be selected by a panel of agricultural and rural enterprise personnel. The organisers say that each entry will be judged on merit, regardless of company size.

Criteria

Successful and sustainable business;

Strength and ambition of ideas;

Innovative concepts and approaches;

Courage, strategy and determination;

Positive engagement benefiting the sector. Entries will be judged in accordance with the following:

The judging panel includes: John Dardis (RDS); Tom Kirley (RDS); Prof. Cathal O’Donoghue (NUI Galway); Doirin Graham (Clare Local Development Company); Dr. Edmond Harty (Dairymaster); Mark Gibson (Teagasc); and Majella Kelleher (SEAI).

Gala awards dinner

The winners will be presented with their awards at a gala dinner in the RDS on Friday, October 12. Each recipient will be presented with a unique, hand-crafted trophy – designed by silversmith Eimear Conyard.