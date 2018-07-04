FCI to stage ‘monster’ charity BBQ

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) will stage its annual monster charity barbecue and auction on Sunday, July 15.

The event promises to “pack a punch”‘ with proceedings taking place at the yard of FCI national secretary and Executive Council member, Peter Farrelly, in Kells, Co. Meath.

Peter is one of the founding members of Farrelly Bros and – along with his brothers Patrick, Micheal and on behalf of all their staff – wish to extend their invitation to machinery enthusiasts around the country.

Over the past six years, the FCI annual charity barbecue has raised more than €100,000 for various rural charities.

All funds raised at the charity barbecue and auction will be donated to Meath Palliative Care, Save our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD), and the Support Organisation for Trisomy (SOFT).

Organisers of the event are eager to take it to the next level this year and raise even more money for local charitable organisations, according to the FCI.

Advertisement

This year’s event promises to be an exciting one as it “combines the best in local live music with a huge charity auction, hosted by a guest auctioneer on the day”.

Some of the items up for auction include vouchers from many of Ireland’s leading farm machinery companies.

Kicking off the event will be an old favourite – a charity tractor run, beginning at 12:00pm and returning to Farrellys’ yard; where live music will serenade the crowd at the annual charity barbecue which starts at 2:00pm.

Machinery lovers will get to see the famous Farrelly machinery fleet on display at the event as well. Local farm machinery dealers will also be represented – to show their support for a worthy cause.