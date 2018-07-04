FCI to stage ‘monster’ charity BBQ
The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) will stage its annual monster charity barbecue and auction on Sunday, July 15.
The event promises to “pack a punch”‘ with proceedings taking place at the yard of FCI national secretary and Executive Council member, Peter Farrelly, in Kells, Co. Meath.
Peter is one of the founding members of Farrelly Bros and – along with his brothers Patrick, Micheal and on behalf of all their staff – wish to extend their invitation to machinery enthusiasts around the country.
Over the past six years, the FCI annual charity barbecue has raised more than €100,000 for various rural charities.
Organisers of the event are eager to take it to the next level this year and raise even more money for local charitable organisations, according to the FCI.
This year’s event promises to be an exciting one as it “combines the best in local live music with a huge charity auction, hosted by a guest auctioneer on the day”.
Some of the items up for auction include vouchers from many of Ireland’s leading farm machinery companies.
Machinery lovers will get to see the famous Farrelly machinery fleet on display at the event as well. Local farm machinery dealers will also be represented – to show their support for a worthy cause.
Entry tickets for the event cost €10 and are available directly from Peter at: 087-2602656; or from the FCI office at: 087-2602656 or 087-7551111. Tickets are also available by emailing: [email protected].