Temperatures to reach highs of 28º tomorrow

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 28º tomorrow, with Met Eireann issuing a Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures.

The warning was issued at 4:00pm this evening (Tuesday, July 3) and is set to be valid from 2:00pm tomorrow (Wednesday, July 4).

Counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary will all be covered by this warning.

It will remain in place until 7:00pm tomorrow evening, Met Eireann added.

As well as this high-temperature warning, a Status Yellow weather advisory warning was updated on Saturday, June 30, at 6:00pm.

With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming days, drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop more widely across Ireland, the Irish meteorological office added.

As it stands, farmers around the country are struggling to overcome challenges arising as a result of the current, prolonged spell of dry weather. With water shortages now becoming an increasing issue.

The land is very solid right now, Met Eireann outlined.

Soil moisture deficits are 70mm to almost 90mm across Munster, Leinster and east Ulster; while in Connacht and west Ulster, soil moisture deficits are ranging between 40mm and 55mm.