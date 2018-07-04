Bord Bia joins the United Nations Global Compact

Bord Bia has become a registered participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), committing to supporting a range of sustainable development goals.

This followed an official meeting with the UNGC chief of participant relations, fundraising and communications, Sue Allchurch, and Bord Bia’s CEO, Tara McCarthy, in New York.

Launched in 2000 by the United Nations, the UNGC is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative with over 13,000 corporate participants and stakeholders from over 160 countries.

Members of the United Nations Global Compact are required to align their operations and strategies to support the 10 principles of the UNGC with respect to human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption – as well as advancing the UN goals including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking in New York, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said: “Bord Bia is honoured to join the United Nations Global Compact and pledge our support to upholding the 10 principles of the UNGC.

“Membership of the UNGC further underlines Bord Bia’s commitment to promoting the Sustainable Development Goals within the Irish food and drink industry through the development of Origin Green, Ireland’s national food and drink sustainability programme.”

Advantages

Through membership of the UNGC Bord Bia will gain access to a range of international stakeholders and resources.

This will allow the Irish food board to share best practices, guidance and emerging solutions to address global sustainability challenges and support private businesses to deliver upon the SDGs, according to Bord Bia.

Continuing, McCarthy added: “We welcome the opportunity that memberships affords to collaborate with the UNGC to share knowledge, experience and ideas for the advancement of sustainability goals worldwide”.

Key principles of the UNGC are communication and collaboration with all members encouraged to inform stakeholders and the public about their involvement with the Global Compact.