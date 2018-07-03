Man killed in Monaghan farm accident

A man has died following an accident on a farm in Co. Monaghan today (Tuesday, July 3), a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority of Ireland (HSA) has confirmed to AgriLand.

It is understood that the accident involved a slurry tank.

The accident reportedly occurred this afternoon on a farm near Threemilehouse in Co. Monaghan.

Further details regarding the accident are not yet known at this time.

An investigation into the accident has been launched, the HSA spokesperson added.

Advertisement

Second fatal accident in recent days

This tragedy represents the second fatal accident to occur on an Irish farm in recent days.

On Saturday, June 30, a farmer was killed in an accident in Co. Mayo, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Continuing, the Garda spokesperson outlined that Gardai were called to the scene of the incident at Clogher, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

A man in his 50s was fatally injured in the farm accident, the spokesperson added. The HSA were subsequently informed.