Man killed in Monaghan farm accident
A man has died following an accident on a farm in Co. Monaghan today (Tuesday, July 3), a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority of Ireland (HSA) has confirmed to AgriLand.
It is understood that the accident involved a slurry tank.
The accident reportedly occurred this afternoon on a farm near Threemilehouse in Co. Monaghan.
An investigation into the accident has been launched, the HSA spokesperson added.
Second fatal accident in recent days
This tragedy represents the second fatal accident to occur on an Irish farm in recent days.
On Saturday, June 30, a farmer was killed in an accident in Co. Mayo, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.
Continuing, the Garda spokesperson outlined that Gardai were called to the scene of the incident at Clogher, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.
In 2017, a total of 24 work-related, fatal accidents occurred on Irish farms; this meant that three more fatal farm accidents were recorded in 2017 compared to the previous year – making it the eighth year in a row that the agriculture sector recorded the highest number of work-related fatalities.