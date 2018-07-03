Farmer nearly trapped by fire in the midlands

A farmer in Co. Westmeath was nearly trapped by two fires which broke out on his land last week and subsequently spread, according to Midlands 103.

Last Thursday, June 28, Liam Reynolds – from Ballynacarrigy – was working when the fires occurred, the regional radio station added.

Speaking recently to Midlands 103, Reynolds said: “It was in two spots about 15yd apart. It just took off very quickly.

“I stopped the tractor away from it a bit in a corner. When I got down to try and quench it, I realised I just couldn’t; I had no tools with me and there were no implements around or anything.

By the time I got back to the tractor, it was nearly cornered off.

Luckily, the Westmeath farmer managed drive the tractor away from the fire.

Advertisement

As gorse and bog fires have become more frequent in recent weeks, fire crews around the country have been put under increasing pressure to deal with a multitude of incidents.

Danger rating

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued a Condition Red forest fire danger rating earlier today.

The warning will remain in place until 12:00pm on Friday, July 6. There is a possibility that the warning could be extended if current weather conditions continue.