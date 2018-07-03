Pics: Dramatic scenes as Limerick firefighters tackle farmyard fire

Firefighters in Co. Limerick were on red alert last night (Monday, July 2) following a number of incidents around the county involving grass fires and a farmyard fire in the region.

Posting a series of dramatic images on social media, the Limerick City Fire & Rescue Facebook page offered a brief insight into its excursions over the course of the night.

In a brief statement also posted online, the fire service said: “Another busy night shift draws to a close with a range of different incidents attended, the majority of which were grass fires.

“Earlier in the night we responded to a River Rescue Call which turned out to be a false alarm, good intent. As tempting as it is to go for a refreshing dip in this heat, we would advise people to swim in areas where lifeguards are present.

“Immediately after that incident we attended a fire on a farm involving a pile of tyres and were assisted by our colleagues in Cappamore Fire Brigade,” the post stated.

Advertisement

Earlier yesterday, Limerick Fire & Rescue warned the public to remain vigilant against the heightened fire risks.

The page warned: “As the dry spell continues, the forest fire danger rating of red is again extended. This warning is due to last until at least 12:00pm on Friday July 6.

Given the medium-term forecast is for little or no rain and a return to high temperatures, it is likely it will be extended again on Friday.