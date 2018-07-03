Pics: Dramatic scenes as Limerick firefighters tackle farmyard fire
Firefighters in Co. Limerick were on red alert last night (Monday, July 2) following a number of incidents around the county involving grass fires and a farmyard fire in the region.
Posting a series of dramatic images on social media, the Limerick City Fire & Rescue Facebook page offered a brief insight into its excursions over the course of the night.
In a brief statement also posted online, the fire service said: “Another busy night shift draws to a close with a range of different incidents attended, the majority of which were grass fires.
“Earlier in the night we responded to a River Rescue Call which turned out to be a false alarm, good intent. As tempting as it is to go for a refreshing dip in this heat, we would advise people to swim in areas where lifeguards are present.
“Immediately after that incident we attended a fire on a farm involving a pile of tyres and were assisted by our colleagues in Cappamore Fire Brigade,” the post stated.
Earlier yesterday, Limerick Fire & Rescue warned the public to remain vigilant against the heightened fire risks.
The page warned: “As the dry spell continues, the forest fire danger rating of red is again extended. This warning is due to last until at least 12:00pm on Friday July 6.
Given the medium-term forecast is for little or no rain and a return to high temperatures, it is likely it will be extended again on Friday.
“At this stage there is very little moisture content left in most vegetation, which raises the potential for fire,” it advised.