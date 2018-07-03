Sheep trade: Spring lambs take another hit

After dipping by 20c/kg last week, spring lamb quotes have taken another hit this week and are back by a further 10c/kg.

As Monday morning trading commenced, factory buyers were offering quotes of 550-560c/kg (excluding Quality Assurance bonuses) to secure supplies – back from 560-570c/kg last week.

All-in-all, over the past two weeks, spring lamb base quotes have dipped by 30c/kg. On a 20kg carcass, that represents a drop of €6/lamb.

However, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Sean Dennehy said deals are being down at higher prices and 580c/kg has been muted in some regions.

He noted that lamb supplies are likely to remain tight towards the end of the week and a number of other factors – including: the drought; slowed grass growth rates; smaller crops after a difficult spring; and more meal feeding – is likely to see farmers hold out for more when it comes to marketing their lambs.

On a similar note, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) John Brooks said prices of 570-580c/kg were available on Monday.

“Factories are looking for lambs and they don’t appear to be that plentiful in the marts. However, store lambs are continuing to meet a good trade. The ewe market also continues to remain steady,” he said.

Factory buyers are starting negotiations with farmers at 280-300c/kg (paid up to a 40kg carcass) this week for ewes.

Supplies

Spring lamb supplies have increased steadily over recent weeks and some 45,459 lambs were processed in Department of Agriculture approved sheepmeat export plants during the week ending June 24 – up 2,539 head on the previous week.

Throughput increases were also witnessed in the cast (ewe and ram) categories, while hogget numbers continued to decline on a week-to-week basis.