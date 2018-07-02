New malting barley price deal between Boortmalt and IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has concluded negotiations with Boortmalt following a meeting today.

A revised malting barley pricing structure has been agreed between the two parties, according to the IFA.

Under the new structure farmers will be paid €10/t on top of the December 2018 MATIF price – up to €180/t.

This means that if the MATIF hits €180/t a farmer will be paid €190/t. If the MATIF price reaches €190/t, or over, farmers will be paid the MATIF price.

This is a change from the previous structure, where a reduction from the MATIF price was carried out.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the MATIF hit a peak of €188/t. At the time of publication the December MATIF price was set at €182.75/t.

Revised 2018 Pricing Structure based on the MATIF wheat price: €180/t or below – €10/t added to the MATIF price;

€180/t to €190/t – €190/t is paid;

Greater than €190/t – MATIF price paid.

The IFA’s Malting Barley Committee chairman Mark Browne has reported that the IFA has organised a malting barley growers’ meeting next week. The committee will outline the revised pricing structure at this meeting.