Seed availability for winter sowing 2018

Winter sowing may seem like some time away, but now is the time to plan for the winter planting season ahead. Each year, varieties – old and new – increase and decrease in popularity and availability.

The Crops Evaluation and Certification Division of the Department of Agriculture held an open day at Ballyderown Farm, Co. Cork, this week in conjunction with the Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA). Plenty of information was on hand and seed availability was one topic discussed.

Winter wheat

There are eleven main wheat varieties. Three of these varieties – Costello, Bennington and JB Diego – take up the majority of the seed.

Winter wheat: Avatar – 2%;

Bennington – 23%;

Cellule – 4%;

Garrus – 4%;

Graham – 7%;

JB Diego – 15%;

KWS Conros – 8%;

Costello – 28%;

KWS Lumos – 3%;

Torp – 5%;

KWS Zyatt – 1%.

Winter barley

Nine winter barley varieties take up the planted area of seed for the season ahead. KWS Cassia, the oldest variety on the list, is also the variety with the most seed acreage at 29%. KWS Infinity follows at 22%, while KWS Tower is at 19%.

Winter barley: Bazooka – 7%;

Belfry – 7%;

KWS Carneval – 5%;

KWS Cassia – 29%;

KWS Infinity – 22%;

KWS Kosmos – 7%;

KWS Tower – 19%;

Pixel – 3%;

JB Valerie – 1%.

Winter oats

The winter oats seed acreage is dominated by one variety – Husky at 68%. Barra and Keely are similar at 13% and 11% respectively, while new variety WPB Isabel takes up 8% of the seed acreage.