Getting the basics right when it comes to grazing infrastructure

Profitable beef production in Ireland is based on the use of high quantities of quality grass to produce beef at a low cost. Central to this, however, is good grazing infrastructure.

Good infrastructure will allow for a longer grazing season and make grazing management easier at peak grass growth periods. It is also a major help at times of challenging weather and ground conditions.

In addition, increasing the quantity of grass utilised on a farm will have positive consequences for the farm’s bottom line. Work carried out by Teagasc shows that improving grass utilisation on a drystock farm is worth an additional €105/ha for every tonne of grass dry matter utilised.

At this week’s BEEF 2018 event in Teagasc Grange, Co. Meath, farmers were presented with a number of grazing infrastructure options.

Paddock size and shape

When it comes to implementing a paddock grazing system, one of the most important aspects to get right is paddock size and shape.

Ideally, farmers should have seven or eight paddocks for each grazing group. This allows the ‘grow in three weeks, graze in three days’ mantra to be practiced.

Moving to paddock design, a 2:1 ratio should be targeted. This means that paddocks should be twice as long as they are wide.

It must be noted that having wide, shallow paddocks increases the likelihood of cattle walking in difficult conditions, thus increasing the chances of poaching.