Man killed in Mayo farm accident

A farmer has been killed in a farm accident in Co. Mayo earlier today (Saturday, June 30), An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

According to a statement from a Garda spokesperson, Gardai were called to a farming accident at Clogher, Claremorris Co Mayo earlier today.

A man in his 50s was fatally injured in a farm accident, according to the Gardai.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been informed. Further details are not yet known at this time.

Fatality in Tyrone mart

Last week, an elderly farmer died following a tragic incident at Clogher Valley Farmers’ Market in Co. Tyrone at its weekly Saturday sale.

It’s understood an animal – thought to be a cow – jumped over one of the safety barriers at the facility, injuring the man.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 2:20pm on Saturday, June 23, following reports of an incident at the farm market in Clogher, where an elderly male had sustained a head injury.

NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic and an A&E crew to the scene. The charity Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene the patient was taken by the charity Air Ambulance to Belfast for further treatment at Royal Victoria Hospital.”