Engines at the ready for annual vintage run in Louth

All engines are raring to go in the small village of Knockbridge, Co. Louth, for the upcoming road run and coffee morning on Sunday, July 8.

The event takes place annually and is run by the local Knockbridge Vintage Club. The call has gone out to all owners, admirers and enthusiasts of vintage vehicles to support the charitable cause.

“The foundation upon which our club is built is a bedrock of community spirit and determination,” according to a statement on the club’s official website.

Knockbridge Vintage Club is a community-based organisation. The club is involved in the running of a number of events throughout the year.

The calendar year is headlined by major public events, organised by the club committee including: the vintage road run; and a vintage field day.

All proceeds raised at club events goes straight to the support of local charities.

Organisers welcome vehicles of all makes and models including: tractors; cars; lorries; motorbikes; and even bicycles.

Advertisement

The day will kick off at 11:00am with a coffee morning in Knockbridge community centre. Soon to be followed by the main event kicking off at 1:30pm – with the convoy departing from the village.

The convoy will travel through the scenic Louth countryside before parking up on Blackrock Beach.

Shortly after the stop-over, the drivers will return to the community centre for a barbeque and entertainment.

Safety first

Safety measures are always of primary concern when it comes to handling machinery. Organisers of the event insist that all vehicles taking part in the run are road safe.

Insurance policies must be adequate and up-to-date. Organisers have also issued a strict “no passengers on tractors” policy.

Each vehicle taking part in the road run is required to make a €20 donation. All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to local charities.