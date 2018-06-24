Co. Tyrone mart-goer killed in tragic incident involving a cow

An elderly farmer has died following a tragic incident at Clogher Valley Farmers’ Market in Co. Tyrone yesterday at its weekly Saturday sale.

It’s understood an animal – thought to be a cow – jumped over one of the safety barriers at the facility, injuring the man.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 2:20pm on Saturday, June 23, following reports of an incident at the farm market in Clogher, where an elderly male had sustained a head injury.

“NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic and an A&E crew to the scene. The charity Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene the patient was taken by the charity Air Ambulance to Belfast for further treatment at Royal Victoria Hospital.”

It’s understood that the man later died in hospital.

Changes in the Republic

The incident follows an intense tightening of mart safety rules in the Republic of Ireland.

Mart-goers are no longer given free access around the cattle during the sale, with most markets now operating set periods for viewing cattle before bidding begins.