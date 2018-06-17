Father and son hospitalised following slurry accident

Two north-west men have been airlifted to hospital following a slurry accident on a farm in Claudy, Co. Derry yesterday evening (Saturday, June 16).

The pair – who are understood to be a father and son – were rescued from a slurry tank before they were flown to Artnagelvin Hospital by the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Aged in their 40s and 70s

A PSNI spokesman said: “Emergency services attended the scene of an incident at a farm in the Claudy area around 4pm yesterday, Saturday, June 16.

“Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 70s, were taken to hospital for treatment. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

Two ambulance emergency response vehicles were sent to the scene along with the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Advertisement

It follows less than a week after a man was killed in a machinery accident in Co. Fermanagh.

The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland is investigating the incident, which took place near Lisnakea, Co. Fermanagh at around noon on Monday, June 11.

Air Ambulance fundraiser

It’s not the first time the air ambulance has had a key role in a farm rescue. As a result, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has chosen to make the helicopter emergency service its chosen charity for 2018.