Farm fatality in Fermanagh

A man has died on a farm in Co. Fermanagh earlier today (Monday, June 11), the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.

The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland is investigating the incident, which took place near Lisnakea, Co. Fermanagh at around noon.

It’s understood the man had been working with machinery at the time.

‘A horrific accident’

DUP leader Arlene Foster expressed her condolences to the family of the Fermanagh man.

She said: “This a horrific and very tragic accident and I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of the man killed as a result.

“Sadly another farming family has been plunged into grief and they are very much in our thoughts at this devastating time.

“The man was well known within the farming community and his character will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“This is a very busy period for our farmers. However, one death on a farm is one too many and this incident has brought into focus the grim dangers that can exist while working with farm machinery.”

3 fatalities in 2 weeks

This is the third farm fatality to take place in the past two weeks.

In a separate incident, a man in his mid-50s was killed in Co. Waterford last Tuesday, June 5.

The incident occurred on a farm at Leamybrien, according to a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana. It is understood the man was working with a tractor when he got into difficulty.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

It is believed that the man was crushed by a tractor on the farm, near Kilrossanty, Co. Waterford, according to RTE.

The man was purportedly cutting or collecting silage at the time.

Meanwhile, on Monday, June 4, a fatal collision occurred involving a tractor and a van.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 30s named locally as Patrick McMahon, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.