Garda investigation into Galway farm death continues 6 weeks later

Investigations by members of An Garda Siochana into “all of the circumstances” surrounding the death of a woman on a farm in Co. Galway at the end of April continue today – six weeks after the incident took place.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand that investigations are still ongoing and that the status of the investigation hasn’t changed in recent weeks.

On Friday (April 27), Gardai confirmed that an investigation had begun following an incident on a farm earlier that day.

In a statement, Gardai said: “Shortly after 4:00pm a woman aged in her mid 70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna.

“Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The statement added that the body of the woman remained at the scene – which was preserved – overnight. The Garda Technical Bureau and state pathologist were notified and arrived at the scene on Saturday (April 28). The local coroner was also informed of the death.

It is understood that the woman’s body was then removed to Galway University Hospital on the Saturday for a post-mortem to be carried out.

At the time, Gardai confirmed that the outcome of this procedure would “determine the course of the investigation”.