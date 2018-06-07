Pics: ‘Iconic’ German pairing at machinery-packed event in Cork

Now in its 21st year, the Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally enjoyed two days (Sunday, June 3, and Monday, June 4) of glorious weather during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Firmly established as one of the leading ‘steam’ shows in Ireland, it attracted a large number of traction engines, classic cars, stationary engines and, of course, tractors – of all sorts, shapes and sizes.

Mix of machinery

One of the great delights in attending classic vehicle rallies is the sheer mix of machinery that is likely to be encountered.

The most striking juxtaposition of this year’s rally was a Heinkel Kabine from the mid-1950s parked alongside the largest Claas (self-propelled) forage harvester operating in Ireland (see main/featured picture).

The latter machine – a Jaguar 980 – is owned by well-known Bandon contractor Mark Troy; the machine was supplied by McCarthy Plant and Agri Sales.

60 years, 11 cylinders and 876hp separate these two products of German industry.

‘Classic’ enthusiasts

Classic tractor enthusiasts were well catered for. Particular highlights included a Fiat 880 (pictured below) in what can only be described as showroom condition.

Advertisement

The growing popularity of continental vintage tractors was also evident, with Lanz in particular being well represented. Somewhere in between came such marques as Zetor and David Brown.

These latter machines are enjoying some of a resurgence at the moment. David Brown was, after all, the third biggest brand in Ireland at one time.

Working displays

Working steam displays included a stone crusher, which was instantly recognisable by its similarity to its modern descendants – reminding us, once again, that the basics of mechanisation are still the same as a century ago.

Below is a selection of shots from the two-day event, with a particular focus on tractors and farming-themed pictures.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.