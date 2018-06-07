Origin Enterprises appoints incoming CFO

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has announced the appointment of Sean Coyle as its incoming chief financial officer (CFO).

Coyle will join Origin on September 1, 2018, and will be appointed a director of the company with effect from October 1, 2018.

In a statement welcoming Coyle, the firm said the new CFO “brings a wealth of public company experience across multiple sectors and has a proven track record in financial leadership, operational performance transformation and strategy implementation”.

Coyle is currently group finance director of well-known international healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare plc.

Previously Coyle served as managing director of UDG’s Healthcare Supply Chain Division. Prior to UDG, Sean was chief financial officer and an executive director at Aer Lingus plc and, before that, held senior management positions at Ryanair Holdings plc.

Coyle qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG.

Commenting on the appointment, Rose Hynes, chairman of Origin, said: “We look forward to welcoming Sean to the group.

His broad financial and commercial experience make him an excellent choice for Origin as we prepare for our next phase of growth.

Coyle himself also spoke, adding: “I am delighted to be joining Origin. I very much look forward to working with the team and contributing to future growth at this exciting time in the group’s development.”

Revenue increase for Origin

Back in March, an increase in revenue of 4% was reported by Origin as it announced its interim results for the half year ending January 31, 2018.

Group revenue was €586.9 million compared to €564.4 million in the corresponding period last year – representing an increase of 4%.

On an underlying basis at constant currency, revenues increased by €20.3 million (3.6%) – reflecting increased agronomy service revenue and crop input volumes in addition to increased fertiliser prices, the firm outlined.

Underlying growth in agronomy services and crop input volumes, excluding crop marketing, was 1.2% in the period compared to the corresponding period last year, it added.

