Auction report: Bids aplenty for big fleet of contracting machinery

A huge array of contractor-owned machinery – mostly very modern – went under the hammer in England yesterday (Tuesday, June 5).

The auction was held on behalf of Leslie Brown Contracting at Westholme Farm, Winston, Darlington, Co. Durham.

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sales come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

This report focuses mainly on the combines, foragers and handling equipment present.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium of 2% (of the hammer price) is applicable to all lots. This premium is subject to VAT at 20%.

VAT (on the sale/hammer price) must also be added to all lots pictured below.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.