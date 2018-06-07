Farmer clocked for speeding…in a tractor

A farmer in the UK got a shock recently when he received a speeding ticket in the post – for his tractor.

The Cumbria-based farmer vented his frustrations online, revealing that it had been clocked by a “notorious” local speed camera for travelling at 46mph (74kph) in a 30mph (48kph) zone.

The farmer explained: “This is actually our 6130R John Deere – admittedly with a 50k box; but [it’s] certainly not capable of 46mph or 74kph.”

After a couple of days – and uproar online from fellow farmers – the man in question provided an update on his situation: “I rang the ticket office this morning and initially they started to argue that the machine was accurately calibrated, etc.

“I pointed out [that] I could prove that the camera was a mile out and that it could open up a can of worms with regards to other vehicles caught recently.

They decided to consult with what I assume were the camera operators, who said there are issues when towing trailers/implements past these cameras, and therefore immediately cancelled the ticket.

“Make of that what you will,” the tractor owner concluded.

150kph speeding fine…for 30-year-old tractor

This is not the first time that lines have been crossed regarding tractors and speeding tickets.

Last year a French farmer received a speeding fine for allegedly clocking 150kph on a speed camera by police in Namur, Belgium – while on his 30-year-old tractor.

The farmer in question, Remi Gervais, a winegrower from Montagnac, Herault (a region in southern France), disputed this saying that his tractor “does not go faster than 30kph…even downhill”.

“I think I’d have more chance of winning the lottery than reaching that speed.”

Gervais added: “You have to laugh. Maybe my tractor can get into the record books.”

Gervais also said that he has never been to Belgium, which is over 1,000km from where he lives, and has contacted Belgian police to clarify the situation. He has provided photographic evidence to the police of his innocence.