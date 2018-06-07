Nearly 9,500 applications submitted for Young Farmers Scheme
Almost 9,500 applications were submitted under the 2018 Young Farmers Scheme, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
Of these, over 340 applications were submitted using a temporary reference number pending a successful application for a herd number.
When a herd number is allocated to a successful applicant, the Young Farmers Scheme application becomes valid for processing.
Similarly, as soon as an applicant is successful in obtaining a herd number, the National Reserve application becomes valid for processing.
BPS Reference number
A BPS Reference Number is a facility put in place by the department to provide applicants with the option of using a temporary reference number to submit online applications, pending a successful application for a herd number, a department spokesperson has said.
With a reference number, people can submit online BPS applications, National Reserve and Young Farmers Scheme applications as well as Transfer of Entitlements applications.
Deadline for TAMS II closes tomorrow
The deadline for the current tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is closing tomorrow (Friday, June 8) – meaning the pressure is on for any interested farmers who have yet to apply.
The current tranche, which is the tenth and penultimate option, will be followed by a final eleventh tranche, which will close on September 7.