Nearly 9,500 applications submitted for Young Farmers Scheme

Almost 9,500 applications were submitted under the 2018 Young Farmers Scheme, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Of these, over 340 applications were submitted using a temporary reference number pending a successful application for a herd number.

When a herd number is allocated to a successful applicant, the Young Farmers Scheme application becomes valid for processing.

A total of 950 applications were submitted under the 2018 National Reserve, with over 190 of these applications submitted using a temporary reference number pending a successful application for a herd number.

Similarly, as soon as an applicant is successful in obtaining a herd number, the National Reserve application becomes valid for processing.

BPS Reference number

A BPS Reference Number is a facility put in place by the department to provide applicants with the option of using a temporary reference number to submit online applications, pending a successful application for a herd number, a department spokesperson has said.

With a reference number, people can submit online BPS applications, National Reserve and Young Farmers Scheme applications as well as Transfer of Entitlements applications.

Deadline for TAMS II closes tomorrow

The deadline for the current tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is closing tomorrow (Friday, June 8) – meaning the pressure is on for any interested farmers who have yet to apply.

The deadline applies to schemes including the: Tillage Capital Investment Scheme; Young Farmers’ Capital Investment Scheme; Dairy Equipment Scheme; Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme; Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Scheme; Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme; and the Organic Capital Investment Scheme.