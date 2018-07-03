Tullamore Show: Postal entry deadline for €175,000 prize fund this Friday
Do you intend entering a prized animal into the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show this year? If so, you’d better get a move on.
A considerable prize fund of €175,000 is ‘up for grabs’ in Tullamore on Sunday, August 12, and will be awarded to the prize winners of the more than 1,000 classes held at the event.
Organisers have stressed that this Friday, July 6, is a date for the diary, as postal entries close on that date.
The FBD National Livestock Show competitors will be competing for 65% of the prize fund – along with the much sought-after gold and silver medals, which are awarded to the champions and reserve champions of the dairy and cattle breeds.
2,000 entries
The standard of exhibits is “exceptional”, according to organisers, with almost 2,000 entries from the “creme de la creme” of Irish livestock providing keen competition and a difficult task for the national and international judges.
Alpacas and pigs are the most recent additions to the programme and will be adding agility elements to their competitive activities.
Equine, home industries, inventions, dogs, poultry and so on are also included in the competitive programme. Full details are available to download from the show’s website.
With approximately 700 trade exhibitors and numerous sideshows, showrunners describe it as “the ultimate country lifestyle showcase”.
Prominent events and entertainment on the day will include: artisan foods; Bord Bia’s cookery demonstrations with Neven Maguire; craft; fashion shows; rare breed; pets’ corner; photography; Macra National Farm Skills; equestrian; vintage machinery; live music with Declan Nerney; and a kids’ entertainment area.
Key diary dates
The team behind the Tullamore Show has urged those interested to remember the key dates for the diary.
- Friday, July 6 – close of postal entries;
- Wednesday, July 18 – close of online entries on the website;
- Sunday, August 12 – show day.
Prospective attendees for this year’s event are reminded that the 2018 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show will take place once again on Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore.