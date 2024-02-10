Co. Clare’s artisan food and craft producers are availing of an opportunity to expand their market reach and secure new retail opportunities, by taking part in a business-to-consumer retail buyers’ exposition.

It will take place at the Cliffs of Moher Experience on February 19 from 11:00a.m to 4:00p.m.

Supported by the Clare Local Enterprise Office, Clare County Council and the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, the second annual Cliffs of Moher and Clare Retail Exposition will see local producers and craftspeople showcasing their products, and network with national and regional buyers.

Buyers will have a chance to ‘meet the maker’ and touch, taste and see some of the award-winning and internationally renowned products from cheeses to jewellery, whiskey to designer clothing and wild salmon to art.

The event also includes a ‘Taste of County Clare’ geo-food event, showcasing the award-winning and globally renowned produce of the Burren.

Participating businesses include: Wix & Wax Ireland; SIAR Photography; Óir Tonics; Cheeky Stitcher; NAIIAD Designer Jewellery, Ennis; Airmid; St. Tola Goats’ Cheese, Ennistymon; Cratloe Hills Sheep’s Cheese; Ballymorris Pottery, Cratloe; Creative Clay, Sixmilebridge, and many more. The Burren Smokehouse, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare showcasing its products

Image source: Arthur Ellis

“Co. Clare has many world-class artisan food and craft producers, whose reputation continues to grow both nationally and internationally,” said Cllr. Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council.

“This event brings them together under one roof and provides them with a platform from which to explore business expansion opportunities.

“Clare County Council is delighted to support these wonderful small and medium enterprises in securing new business and opportunities for growth,” he added.

Bobby Kerr, chair of the board of Cliffs of Moher Centre DAC, said that the success of last year’s event in opening new retail opportunities for local food and artisan producers had led to an increase in the number of businesses participating in this year’s event.

“As one of Ireland’s leading visitor attractions, we look forward to continuing to directly support local businesses and showcasing the breadth and quality of produce offered across Co. Clare,” he said.

Geraldine Enright, general manager of Cliffs of Moher Clare Tourism, said that the ‘meet the makers’ and Cliffs of Moher & Clare Retail Expo initiatives had opened new opportunities for participating suppliers, by introducing their products to new customers. The Clare Jam Company of Doolin, Co. Clare Image source: Arthur Ellis

“By demonstrating the huge number of amazing local food and crafts businesses, we have helped to promote sustainable jobs and commercial activity in Co. Clare and the wider region,” she said,

Padraic McElwee, head of enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Clare, said that in recent years, there had been a significant increase in the number of food and artisan enterprises established in Co. Clare.

“This expo acts as a launchpad for these businesses to take the next step in their ongoing development, by introducing their products to a wider consumer and retail audience,” he said,