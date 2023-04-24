The challenges of egg producers including cost pressures and the worry of disease outbreaks like Avian Influenza (bird flu) will be discussed at an event in Co. Cavan tomorrow (Tuesday, April 25).

Teagasc in collaboration with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team will host a Knowledge Transfer event at Hotel Kilmore from 11:00a.m until 4:00p.m.

At the event egg producers will have the opportunity to meet, ask questions and develop a better understanding of what the next few years might look like for them.

Although increases have been achieved from the marketplace, the cost of production remains a challenge for producers, particularly high feed costs, IFA National Poultry Committee chair Nigel Sweetnam said.

Egg producers

Tomorrow’s event will provide up-to-date and timely technical information, and allow producers to meet with key stakeholders, staff at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), and fellow producers.

Presentations at the event will include the recent European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) welfare update; heat stress and red mite management; nutrition; and energy.

Richard Jackson from the St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team UK will discuss the lessons learned from the bird flu outbreak in 2022, Teagasc poultry advisor Rebecca Tierney said.

In the exhibition hall attendees will have the chance to meet companies and discuss the issues they face on a day-to-day basis, and to look at some new options for their units.

IFA Solar will also attend the event to update growers on the partnership with Bord Gais.